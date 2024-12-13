Nick Foligno News: Registers helper in loss

Foligno posted an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Foligno has a pair of helpers over his last four games. The 37-year-old winger was on the fourth line Thursday, though he's routinely logging middle-six minutes regardless of where he's listed in the lineup. For the season, he's produced 12 points, 42 shots on net, 85 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-9 rating while averaging 16:56 of ice time over 29 appearances.