Nick Foligno News: Returning Friday
Foligno (back) will suit up against Utah on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Foligno returns to action following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his back injury. Prior to his absence, the veteran forward was struggling offensively, having notched just one goal in his previous 16 appearances -- though he did chip in six helpers over that stretch. With Foligno back, youngster Landon Slaggert could be relegated to the press box.
