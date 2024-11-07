Nick Foligno News: Scores in loss to Detroit

Foligno scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Foligno found the back of the net midway through the second period, but that would be all the offense Chicago would muster against Cam Talbot. Foligno has five goals on the season, and while he's lightened the lamp in two of his last three outings, he's not producing consistently enough to be a reliable fantasy contributor on a game-to-game basis. He's getting the job done as an enforcer, though, racking up 45 hits and nine blocked shots through his 14 contests.