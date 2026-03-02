Nick Foligno headshot

Nick Foligno News: Scores in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Foligno scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mammoth.

Foligno ended a nine-game point drought with the tally, a span that also included two absences due to an undisclosed injury. The 38-year-old continues to fill a bottom-six role this season, so it's no surprise he has been limited on offense. He has three goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net, 27 PIM and 84 hits over 36 outings.

Nick Foligno
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Foligno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Foligno See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
94 days ago
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
Author Image
Michael Finewax
113 days ago