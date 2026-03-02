Nick Foligno News: Scores in Sunday's win

Foligno scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mammoth.

Foligno ended a nine-game point drought with the tally, a span that also included two absences due to an undisclosed injury. The 38-year-old continues to fill a bottom-six role this season, so it's no surprise he has been limited on offense. He has three goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net, 27 PIM and 84 hits over 36 outings.