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Nick Foligno News: Scores twice in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Foligno scored a pair of goals on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Foligno scored twice in the first period, but the Wild weren't able to maintain their early lead. The 38-year-old earned three points, 10 shots on net, 37 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 playoff outings. He's set for unrestricted free agency this summer, but it's not year clear if the veteran winger will continue his career.

Nick Foligno
Minnesota Wild
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