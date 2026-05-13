Nick Foligno News: Scores twice in season-ending loss
Foligno scored a pair of goals on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.
Foligno scored twice in the first period, but the Wild weren't able to maintain their early lead. The 38-year-old earned three points, 10 shots on net, 37 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 playoff outings. He's set for unrestricted free agency this summer, but it's not year clear if the veteran winger will continue his career.
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