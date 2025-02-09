Fantasy Hockey
Nick Foligno headshot

Nick Foligno News: Two helpers in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Foligno notched two assists in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

The 37-year-old contributed his first multi-point performance since Jan. 11 by helping to set up Chicago's final two goals in regulation, third-period tallies by Teuvo Teravainen and Ilya Mikheyev. Foligno has a chance to crack the 40-point mark for the first time since 2016-17 if he can stay healthy, and through 54 appearances on the season he's delivered 11 goals and 25 points.

Nick Foligno
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
