Nick Foligno News: Two helpers in Saturday's loss

Foligno notched two assists in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

The 37-year-old contributed his first multi-point performance since Jan. 11 by helping to set up Chicago's final two goals in regulation, third-period tallies by Teuvo Teravainen and Ilya Mikheyev. Foligno has a chance to crack the 40-point mark for the first time since 2016-17 if he can stay healthy, and through 54 appearances on the season he's delivered 11 goals and 25 points.