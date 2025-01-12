Nick Foligno News: Two-point effort against Oilers

Foligno produced a goal and an assist with a game-high seven hits, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Edmonton.

The 37-year-old winger has stayed healthy so far in 2024-25, and as a result, Foligno is on pace for 200-plus hits for the first time since 2019-20, racking up 117 in 42 appearances. The rest of his numbers are much less impressive, however -- he's managed 11 goals, 19 points, 60 shots, 22 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating despite having a consistent role in the top six for Chicago at even strength.