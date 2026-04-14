Nick Foligno News: Two points in Monday's loss
Foligno scored an even-strength goal and added a shorthanded assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
With the Wild having nothing to play for and sitting stars like Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes, Foligno handled a much bigger role than usual and snapped a 13-game point drought and a 16-game goalless streak as a result. The 38-year-old winger has just four goals and 14 points in 53 contests on the season, and even his physical edge is fading -- his 126 hits is his lowest total since 2012-13, when he managed 99 in 45 games for the Blue Jackets.
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