Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Jensen headshot

Nick Jensen Injury: Exits Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Jensen (undisclosed) did not finish Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Jensen took a handful of short shifts in the third period but retreated to the locker room and didn't return. The 34-year-old defenseman's status was not updated after the contest. That leaves him questionable to play Saturday against the Maple Leafs -- if he can't go, either Jake Sanderson (lower body) will draw back in or the Senators will need to make a roster move for a blueliner.

Nick Jensen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now