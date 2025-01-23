Nick Jensen Injury: Exits Thursday's game

Jensen (undisclosed) did not finish Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Jensen took a handful of short shifts in the third period but retreated to the locker room and didn't return. The 34-year-old defenseman's status was not updated after the contest. That leaves him questionable to play Saturday against the Maple Leafs -- if he can't go, either Jake Sanderson (lower body) will draw back in or the Senators will need to make a roster move for a blueliner.