Nick Jensen Injury: Not expected to return for playoffs

Head coach Travis Green said Tuesday that Jensen (knee) is a long shot to play again this year, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Jensen underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in mid-March, a procedure that was expected to carry a six-week recovery timetable. While the Senators have clinched a playoff berth, Jensen isn't expected to be healthy in time to contribute during postseason play. The 35-year-old made 61 regular-season appearances this year and recorded four goals, 13 assists, 65 blocked shots, 38 hits and 22 PIM while averaging 17:01 of ice time.