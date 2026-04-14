Nick Jensen Injury: Not expected to return for playoffs
Head coach Travis Green said Tuesday that Jensen (knee) is a long shot to play again this year, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Jensen underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in mid-March, a procedure that was expected to carry a six-week recovery timetable. While the Senators have clinched a playoff berth, Jensen isn't expected to be healthy in time to contribute during postseason play. The 35-year-old made 61 regular-season appearances this year and recorded four goals, 13 assists, 65 blocked shots, 38 hits and 22 PIM while averaging 17:01 of ice time.
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