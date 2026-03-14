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Nick Jensen Injury: Out for at least two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Jensen (lower body) won't play against Anaheim on Saturday and will miss Sunday's game against San Jose, according to Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

It's unclear if Jensen will be ready to play versus Washington on Wednesday. He remains day-to-day after missing Friday's practice. Dennis Gilbert will replace Jensen in Saturday's lineup against the Ducks.

Nick Jensen
Ottawa Senators
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