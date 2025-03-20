Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Jensen headshot

Nick Jensen Injury: Ruled out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Jensen (lower body) will be unavailable for Thursday's clash with Colorado, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Jensen will be on the shelf for his third consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body injury. In his last 12 appearances, the 34-year-old blueliner has recorded a lone point to go with nine shots, five hits and 16 blocks. Even once cleared to play, Jensen is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his offensive limitations.

Nick Jensen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now