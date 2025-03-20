Nick Jensen Injury: Ruled out again Thursday

Jensen (lower body) will be unavailable for Thursday's clash with Colorado, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Jensen will be on the shelf for his third consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body injury. In his last 12 appearances, the 34-year-old blueliner has recorded a lone point to go with nine shots, five hits and 16 blocks. Even once cleared to play, Jensen is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his offensive limitations.