Nick Jensen Injury: Status up in the air Tuesday

Jensen (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game in Buffalo, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Jensen last suited up March 13 and has missed four consecutive games. The right-shot defenseman has contributed three goals, 19 points and a plus-17 rating over 60 appearances this season. Jensen will likely replace one of Travis Hamonic or Nikolas Matinpalo in a bottom-four role once he's ready to return.