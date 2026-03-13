Nick Jensen headshot

Nick Jensen Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 9:24am

Jensen missed practice Friday with a lower-body injury, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Jensen's injury is not to his hip, which caused him to undergo offseason surgery. He has four goals, 13 assists and 65 blocked shots over 61 games this season. If Jensen is unable to play Saturday versus Anaheim, look for Dennis Gilbert to enter the lineup on the third pairing, alongside Nikolas Matinpalo.

Nick Jensen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Jensen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Jensen See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 30
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
103 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
169 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
359 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
February 28, 2025