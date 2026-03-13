Nick Jensen Injury: Suffers lower-body injury
Jensen missed practice Friday with a lower-body injury, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Jensen's injury is not to his hip, which caused him to undergo offseason surgery. He has four goals, 13 assists and 65 blocked shots over 61 games this season. If Jensen is unable to play Saturday versus Anaheim, look for Dennis Gilbert to enter the lineup on the third pairing, alongside Nikolas Matinpalo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Jensen See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 30103 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights169 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week359 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the WeekFebruary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Jensen See More