Nick Jensen Injury: Unlikely to play against Montreal
Jensen is dealing with an apparent mid-body or lower-body injury and is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game against Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Jensen didn't play Saturday against Toronto and was absent from Monday's practice session while tending to his apparent injury. He'll likely be unavailable again Tuesday, and assuming he's sidelined, his next chance to suit up would be Thursday against the Avalanche.
