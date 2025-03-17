Fantasy Hockey
Nick Jensen

Nick Jensen Injury: Unlikely to play against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 8:46am

Jensen is dealing with an apparent mid-body or lower-body injury and is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game against Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Jensen didn't play Saturday against Toronto and was absent from Monday's practice session while tending to his apparent injury. He'll likely be unavailable again Tuesday, and assuming he's sidelined, his next chance to suit up would be Thursday against the Avalanche.

Nick Jensen
Ottawa Senators

