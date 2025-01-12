Nick Jensen News: Adds assist in win

Jensen logged an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Jensen has contributed three helpers and eight blocked shots over his last four contests. The 34-year-old defenseman isn't always consistent on offense, but he's playing in a top-four role that allows him to get some looks at times. For the season, he has two goals, 14 assists, 52 blocks, 50 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-15 rating over 42 appearances.