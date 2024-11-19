Nick Jensen News: Bags two apples in loss

Jensen picked up two assists Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton.

He's not much of a fantasy scorer -- his best season came in 2022-23 when he scored five goals and added 24 assists in 77 games with the Caps. So this was a nice on-off for the defender. Jensen usually gets under the skin of opponents, which he did Tuesday. Vasily Podkolzin rubbed him into the boards in the second and rode him right into the stanchion by the Oilers bench. He left and returned for the third.