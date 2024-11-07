Nick Jensen News: First goal of season

Jenson scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

It was Jensen's first goal of the season and first as a Sen. It was also his first point in six games. He isn't known for his offense, but he looked every part the scorer Thursday. Jensen walked in from the point and beat a screened Semyon Varlamov with a wrist shot glove side. He does have six points in 13 games this season, but don't expect that pace to continue. Jensen is a minute-munching defender whose best season came two years ago with 29 points in 77 games with the Caps. Last season, he put up one goal and 13 assists with 71 shots in 78 games.