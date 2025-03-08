Fantasy Hockey
Nick Jensen

Nick Jensen News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Jensen registered an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

Jensen ended an 11-game point drought when he set up the first of Brady Tkachuk's two goals Saturday. The helper was also Jensen's first point since he missed five contests due to an undisclosed injury. The blueliner is up to 19 points, 61 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-16 rating over 57 appearances. He's on track to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in four seasons, but his physical play has dropped off in his first campaign with the Senators.

Nick Jensen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
