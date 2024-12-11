Fantasy Hockey
Nick Jensen headshot

Nick Jensen News: Notches assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Jensen had an assist and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Jensen is enjoying a strong start to December with three helpers over five games. The defenseman led all Senators with a season-high 24:44 of ice time in this contest. He remains a critical shutdown blueliner for Ottawa, though he's also chipped in with 11 points over 28 outings. Jensen has added 37 shots on net, 33 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in a top-four role.

Nick Jensen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
