Nick Jensen News: Practices Monday

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 10:53am

Jensen (illness) participated in Monday's practice, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Jensen should be available to play against Detroit on Tuesday after skipping Sunday's session. According to TSN 1200 Ottawa, he appeared to favor his right leg during a drill in Monday's session, but if that isn't a problem, he should be in the lineup versus the Red Wings. Jensen has two goals, 13 points, 45 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and 37 hits in 38 appearances this season. Still, Ottawa may recall another defenseman ahead of Tuesday's game for insurance after Jacob Bernard-Docker (lower body) sustained an injury in Monday's practice and Travis Hamonic (lower body) was placed on injured reserve.

