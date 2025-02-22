Nick Jensen News: Returning Saturday

Jensen (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Saturday versus the Canadiens, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Jensen dealt with a lower-body injury prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break and was apparently bothered by an issue ahead of Saturday's contest. He'll suit up in a seven-defensemen lineup, giving the Senators some cover on the back end if his injury impacts his performance during the game. Assuming he ends up fine, he's in line for top-four minutes.