Nick Jensen News: Snags assist Sunday

Jensen posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Jensen ended a 10-game point drought with the helper. That stretch also included a span of four contests when the defenseman was out with a lower-body injury. He's up to 20 points -- reaching that mark for the third time in the last four seasons -- while adding 75 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 53 hits and a plus-19 rating over 68 appearances.