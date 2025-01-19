Nick Jensen News: Two points in shootout win
Jensen scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins.
After having a hand in an Adam Gaudette tally early in the first period that opened the scoring, Jensen sparked a Sens rally from a 5-3 deficit late in the third by slipping a shot through heavy traffic and past Jeremy Swayman. It was Jensen's first goal and first multi-point performance since Dec. 13, but he's been picking up his scoring pace in January, collecting five points in the last seven contests.
