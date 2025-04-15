Nick Jensen News: Won't play Tuesday
Jensen will be rested against Chicago on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Jensen missed four games in mid-March due to a lower-body injury, so it is likely the team is trying to avoid a recurrence of that issue by resting him. With both Jensen and Jake Sanderson (rest) sitting Tuesday, Tyler Kleven could see a nice uptick in ice time while Nikolas Matinpalo will step into the lineup after being scratched against the Flyers on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now