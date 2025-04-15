Nick Jensen News: Won't play Tuesday

Jensen will be rested against Chicago on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Jensen missed four games in mid-March due to a lower-body injury, so it is likely the team is trying to avoid a recurrence of that issue by resting him. With both Jensen and Jake Sanderson (rest) sitting Tuesday, Tyler Kleven could see a nice uptick in ice time while Nikolas Matinpalo will step into the lineup after being scratched against the Flyers on Sunday.