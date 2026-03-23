Nick Lardis News: Lights lamp Sunday

Lardis scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

This was Lardis' first goal and second point over eight games during his current stint in the NHL. The 20-year-old had been confined to the bottom six for much of that time, but he got a look on the second line Sunday. Lardis' time in the top six could be short, as Anton Frondell is expected to the join the Blackhawks soon, and Sacha Boisvert is also ready to debut once his visa paperwork is completed. Lardis has long-term fantasy potential, but he'll need to differentiate himself as the Blackhawks look poised to let the youth take over for the rest of this campaign.