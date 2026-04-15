Nick Lardis News: Nets goal in win

Lardis scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Lardis ended a five-game point drought with an insurance tally in the third period. The 20-year-old forward ended the season at 10 goals, 15 points, 57 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-18 rating over 41 appearances. Lardis will need to have a good training camp in the fall, but he should see some NHL action in 2026-27.