Nick Lardis News: Nets goal in win
Lardis scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Lardis ended a five-game point drought with an insurance tally in the third period. The 20-year-old forward ended the season at 10 goals, 15 points, 57 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-18 rating over 41 appearances. Lardis will need to have a good training camp in the fall, but he should see some NHL action in 2026-27.
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