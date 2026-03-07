Nick Lardis News: Set to join Blackhawks
Lardis will be recalled from AHL Rockford, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports Saturday.
With head coach Jeff Blashill confirming that Drew Commesso and Nick Lardis will join the Blackhawks in Dallas on Sunday, an official call-up from the AHL is imminent for the latter. Lardis has thrived with Rockford this season, where he has 18 goals, 14 assists and 100 shots on net across 35 games. While he has just seven points across 21 games with Chicago this season, he'll have another chance to carve out a role in the majors following the trade deadline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lardis See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15012 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 1254 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1157 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report -- Who's Rising, Who's Falling345 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Lardis See More