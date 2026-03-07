Nick Lardis headshot

Nick Lardis News: Set to join Blackhawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Lardis will be recalled from AHL Rockford, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports Saturday.

With head coach Jeff Blashill confirming that Drew Commesso and Nick Lardis will join the Blackhawks in Dallas on Sunday, an official call-up from the AHL is imminent for the latter. Lardis has thrived with Rockford this season, where he has 18 goals, 14 assists and 100 shots on net across 35 games. While he has just seven points across 21 games with Chicago this season, he'll have another chance to carve out a role in the majors following the trade deadline.

