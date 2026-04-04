Nick Lardis News: Slated to play Saturday
Lardis (hand) is expected to play against Seattle on Saturday, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.
After blocking a shot with his hand in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton, Lardis participated in Saturday's morning skate and appears to be good to go against the Kraken. He has contributed nine goals, 14 points, 48 shots on net and 47 hits across 35 NHL appearances this season.
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