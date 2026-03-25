Nick Lardis News: Three-point effort in win
Lardis scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The 20-year-old rookie produced the first multi-point performance of his NHL career in his 30th game, opening the scoring for Chicago midway through the first period before having a hand in tallies by Tyler Bertuzzi and Frank Nazar. Lardis, a third-round pick in the 2023 Draft, doesn't have the pure upside of the likes of Connor Bedard or Anton Frondell, but after racking up 18 goals and 32 points in 35 games for AHL Rockford this season, he'll get a long look in a middle-six role over the final weeks of 2025-26.
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