Nick Leddy headshot

Nick Leddy Injury: No timeline for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Leddy (lower body) doesn't have a timetable for his return to the lineup, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Tuesday.

Leddy has been skating, but setbacks have plagued his recovery. He will miss his 38th consecutive game against Minnesota on Tuesday. Leddy hasn't earned a point in four appearances this season while posting four shots on goal and five blocked shots.

Nick Leddy
St. Louis Blues
