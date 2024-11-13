Nick Leddy Injury: Will miss at least three more games

Leddy (lower body) won't accompany the Blues on their upcoming three-game road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

That rules Leddy out for the Blues' games in Buffalo on Thursday, Boston on Saturday and Carolina on Sunday. His next chance to return would be Tuesday's home tilt against the Wild. Leddy hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 15 due to the injury. When he is healthy, Leddy figures to serve in a top-four capacity, though he isn't guaranteed a spot on the power play.