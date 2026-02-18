Nick Leddy News: Called up Wednesday
Leddy was recalled from AHL San Jose on Wednesday.
Leddy has made 19 appearances for the NHL club this year, recording four assists, 26 blocked shots, six PIM and four hits while averaging 17:30 of ice time. He'll join the Sharks for practice during the final week of the Olympic break, but it's not yet clear whether he'll stick around once the NHL season resumes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Leddy See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights142 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights149 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When Will We Learn?January 20, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Fowler to St. LouisDecember 15, 2024
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Vasilevskiy Back in FormNovember 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Leddy See More