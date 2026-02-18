Nick Leddy headshot

Nick Leddy News: Called up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Leddy was recalled from AHL San Jose on Wednesday.

Leddy has made 19 appearances for the NHL club this year, recording four assists, 26 blocked shots, six PIM and four hits while averaging 17:30 of ice time. He'll join the Sharks for practice during the final week of the Olympic break, but it's not yet clear whether he'll stick around once the NHL season resumes.

Nick Leddy
San Jose Sharks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Leddy
