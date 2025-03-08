Nick Leddy News: Nets lone goal in loss
Leddy scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.
Leddy tied the game at 1-1 with his third-period tally. The 33-year-old blueliner didn't have a point this season before Friday, but he's picked up a goal and an assist over his last two contests. He's up to 15 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 15 appearances after missing a large chunk of the season due to a lower-body injury. Leddy will likely be leaned on to pick up significant minutes with Colton Parayko (knee) out.
