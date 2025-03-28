Nick Leddy News: Pockets assist Thursday

Leddy notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Leddy helped out on Dylan Holloway's go-ahead goal in the third period. The 34-year-old Leddy has largely been a defensive presence during the Blues' recent surge -- he has just three points over 13 contests in March. That's all of his offense over 23 appearances this season, and he's added 17 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating.