Nick Leddy News: Racks up one of each

Leddy scored a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Leddy earned his first multi-point effort of the season with a goal and an assist during a frenetic third period. The defenseman snapped a six-game point drought and is now at two goals and three assists across 30 outings this season. He's added just 21 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating -- the lack of standout production in any category makes Leddy a poor option in most fantasy formats.