Nick Leddy News: Recalled from AHL
Leddy has been recalled from AHL San Jose by the Sharks, the team announced Sunday.
Leddy hasn't seen a ton of action this year, playing just 19 games at the NHL level and one at the AHL level. The 34-year-old has recorded four points and a minus-9 rating in his 19 NHL games with the Sharks. He'll likely just fill a depth role in this NHL stint, barring an injury to the top-six defensemen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Leddy See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights160 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights167 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When Will We Learn?January 20, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Fowler to St. LouisDecember 15, 2024
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Vasilevskiy Back in FormNovember 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Leddy See More