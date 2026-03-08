Nick Leddy News: Recalled from AHL

Leddy has been recalled from AHL San Jose by the Sharks, the team announced Sunday.

Leddy hasn't seen a ton of action this year, playing just 19 games at the NHL level and one at the AHL level. The 34-year-old has recorded four points and a minus-9 rating in his 19 NHL games with the Sharks. He'll likely just fill a depth role in this NHL stint, barring an injury to the top-six defensemen.