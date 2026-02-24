Nick Leddy News: Sent back to AHL
Leddy was assigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Despite being sent to the minors in mid-January after passing through waivers, Leddy hasn't seen any AHL action yet this season. He has four assists, six shots on net, 26 blocked shots and four hits in 19 NHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
