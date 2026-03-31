Nick Leddy News: Snags assist Monday
Leddy produced an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blues on Monday.
Leddy was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team. The helper snapped a five-game skid for the defenseman, who is filling in on the third pairing in the absence of John Klingberg (lower body). Leddy is now at five assists, 11 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 25 appearances this season.
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