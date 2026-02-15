Nick Olesen News: Carries Denmark to Olympic victory

Olesen had two goals and an assist for Denmark in Sunday's 4-2 win over Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The 30-year-old Olesen is having an outstanding year with Ceske Budejovice in the Czech league, and it has carried over into the Olympics. He may never have an NHL career, but he is carrying forward the dream of playing for his country. This was Denmark's first win in these Games and the first in an Olympics with NHL players. Olesen is the first Denmark player with a multi-goal game at an Olympics that included NHL players.