Nick Olesen News: Nets fourth goal at Olympics

Olesen scored a power-play goal in Denmark's 3-2 loss to Czechia in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.

Despite finding twine late in the second period to bring Denmark within one goal of Czechia, Olesen's impressive run at the Olympics ended with Tuesday's loss. The 30-year-old forward netted four goals across four games in Milan, which remains tied for the tournament lead with Canada's Macklin Celebrini and Germany's Tim Stutzle. Olesen's five points also place him tied for ninth at the Olympics. He may not put on an NHL jersey this season, but the forward's impact for his country will be one of the top storylines to remember at the 2026 Winter Olympics.