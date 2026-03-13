Nick Paul headshot

Nick Paul Injury: Game-time decision for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Paul (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Saturday's tilt versus Carolina, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Paul practiced without restrictions Friday. He has missed the last 11 games, missing the last six weeks. He should play as a middle-six center upon his return, with Yanni Gourde moving down the depth chart. Paul had six goals and 12 points in 34 games prior to his injury Feb. 1.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Paul See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Paul See More
Category Targets: Depth Down Middle and in Goal
NHL
Category Targets: Depth Down Middle and in Goal
Author Image
Corey Abbott
95 days ago
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
110 days ago
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
117 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
169 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Monday, April 28
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Monday, April 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
319 days ago