Nick Paul Injury: Game-time decision versus Habs
Paul (illness) will be a game-time call for Game 6 versus Montreal on Friday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Paul was on the ice for the game-day skate, which would seem to indicate he'll be back in action, but the team didn't run line combinations, and head coach Jon Cooper didn't reveal any details regarding his lineup. If Paul does play, it will likely come at the expense of Conor Geekie.
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