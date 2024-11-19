Fantasy Hockey
Nick Paul Injury: Leaves Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Paul left Tuesday's game versus the Penguins with an undisclosed injury, and there wasn't an update on his status, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paul will be evaluated further Wednesday. The 29-year-old left midway through Tuesday's contest, logging 10:38 of ice time with three shots on goal and one hit. If Paul can't play Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Cam Atkinson or Nick Perbix could enter the lineup.

