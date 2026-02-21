Nick Paul headshot

Nick Paul Injury: No timeline for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Paul (undisclosed) doesn't have a timeline in place for his return to the lineup, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday.

Paul hasn't been participating in practices after missing two straight games before the Olympic break. He isn't expected to be available to play next week when Tampa Bay's schedule resumes against Toronto on Wednesday, and it sounds like he will miss additional time afterward. Paul has six goals, 12 points, 48 shots on net and 42 hits in 34 appearances this season.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
