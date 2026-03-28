Nick Paul Injury: Not available Saturday
Paul (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's home tilt versus Ottawa, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
Paul has been slumping of late, tallying one goal and one assist in his last 17 games, while missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury that put him on long-term injured reserve. Overall, Paul has six goals and seven assists over 41 games this season.
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