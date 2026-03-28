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Nick Paul Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Paul (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's home tilt versus Ottawa, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Paul has been slumping of late, tallying one goal and one assist in his last 17 games, while missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury that put him on long-term injured reserve. Overall, Paul has six goals and seven assists over 41 games this season.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
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