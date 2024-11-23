Fantasy Hockey
Nick Paul

Nick Paul Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Paul (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Dallas, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Paul is set to miss his second straight game. He has five goals and 13 points in 17 appearances in 2024-25. Tampa Bay is set to dress seven defensemen Saturday, including Darren Raddysh, who was a healthy scratch Thursday. Paul's next chance to play will come Monday versus the Avalanche.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
