Nick Paul Injury: Out Saturday

Paul (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Dallas, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Paul is set to miss his second straight game. He has five goals and 13 points in 17 appearances in 2024-25. Tampa Bay is set to dress seven defensemen Saturday, including Darren Raddysh, who was a healthy scratch Thursday. Paul's next chance to play will come Monday versus the Avalanche.