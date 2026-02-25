Nick Paul Injury: Placed on injured reserve
Paul (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Paul hasn't played since Feb. 1 due to the injury. Emil Lilleberg was also placed on IR, while Brayden Point was activated off LTIR in corresponding moves. Paul has six goals and 12 points in 34 appearances in 2025-26. He'll likely serve in a middle-six capacity once he's healthy.
