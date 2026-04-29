Nick Paul Injury: Under the weather
Paul (illness) won't play Wednesday in Game 5 versus the Canadiens.
Paul was a surprise absence from warmups, and this explains why. Conor Geekie is set to play as the fourth-line center Wednesday, though Zemgus Girgensons could also do some work down the middle in Paul's absence. Paul's next chance to play is Friday in Game 6.
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