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Nick Paul Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Paul (illness) won't play Wednesday in Game 5 versus the Canadiens.

Paul was a surprise absence from warmups, and this explains why. Conor Geekie is set to play as the fourth-line center Wednesday, though Zemgus Girgensons could also do some work down the middle in Paul's absence. Paul's next chance to play is Friday in Game 6.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
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