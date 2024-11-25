Nick Paul Injury: Won't play again in November

Paul (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least another week, ruling him out for the Bolts' next four games, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports Monday.

It's a tough week for Paul to be sidelined with an injury considering Tampa Bay has four games this week, all of which the winger will miss, before playing just twice the following week. After a blazing start to the season saw the Ontario native rack up 11 points in the first 12 games, he has been limited to just two points in his previous five contests prior to getting hurt. Without Paul in the lineup, the team has been utilizing seven defensemen and could continue to do so over the next four games.